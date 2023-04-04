Man arrested after stealing catalytic converters in Bluffton

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - A man in connection to stolen catalytic converters across the Bluffton area was arrested Monday.

Bluffton police served Willie Malone Cothern Jr., 50, with six arrest warrants after Beaufort County Sheriff Office deputies arrested him on Hilton Head Island.

These charges are related to numerous incidents of stolen catalytic converters from Nov. to Feb.

According to police, Cothern is the suspect in the Jan. 17 incident in which the catalytic converter of the Town’s street sweeper was stolen from the Town’s Public Services maintenance yard in Oscar Frazier Park.

“Mr. Cothern is responsible for a regional rash of stolen catalytic converters since the fall,” Chief Joe Babkiewicz said.

“Crimes don’t stop at the Town or County limits, and the Bluffton Police Department is grateful for our neighboring agencies as we assisted each other connect the missing investigative links to close these cases.”

Chief Babkiewicz said these catalytic converters were sold for money, many of them in Georgia.

Babkiewicz says while a suspect has been arrested, it is difficult to trace each stolen catalytic converter, especially in older cases due to lack of identification markers on each converter.

If anyone has additional information on these incidents or wants to check the status of their specific case, please contact Detective Cecil Lancaster at (Office) 843.706.4540 or anyone can leave an anonymous message on Bluffton Police Department’s Crime Tip Line at 843.706.4560.

