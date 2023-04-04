Martin Luther King Jr. Martyr Day Banquet and Luncheon returns

BLUFFTON, S.C. (WTOC) - Tuesday marks the 55th anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination in Memphis, Tennessee.

The Civil Rights leader is set to be remembered across the country, including in the Town of Bluffton this week.

The Bluffton MLK Observance Committee is emphasizing not how he died, but how he lived, championing justice, peace, and equity for all Americans.

The reflection began with the Inaugural MLK Martyr Day Banquet and Luncheon at Oscar Frazier Park.

Organizers say the event celebrates heroes and champions within the community, who embody the legacy Dr. King worked tirelessly to build.

Also this week they’ll have a Community Soup Kitchen from 11am-2pm on Thursday, Conversations for Change later that night from 6 p.m. - 8 p.m., and a Gullah market on Saturday from 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

