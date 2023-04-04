Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Mary’s Place upcoming events Sexual Assault Awareness Month

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month and Mary’s Place of the Coastal Empire, formerly known as the Rape Crisis Center is hosting multiple events and activities to highlight ways for you to join in and support the cause.

Doris Williams, is the Executive Director of Mary’s Place and has more about the events they are having this month.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 people injured in early morning crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.
Max Smith
Waiting for Help: Woman files lawsuit against Wayne Co. EMS after they never show up
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
I-16
I-16 Eastbound closed just before Dean Forest Road
Savannah Police investigating death at home on Jamestowne Road

Latest News

Day 2 of Masters week underway
Day 2 of Masters week underway
Plant Riverside District hosting Easter brunch
Plant Riverside District hosting Easter brunch
Toddler Tuesdays with Oatland Island Wildlife Center
Toddler Tuesdays with Oatland Island Wildlife Center
Mary’s Place upcoming events Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Mary’s Place upcoming events Sexual Assault Awareness Month