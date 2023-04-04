Patrons wait an hour to get inside Masters Golf Shop

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Day two of Masters week is underway in Augusta.

Players on the course for practice rounds and a lot of patrons well, they’re on line.

People have been arriving all morning and the first stop for many of them before they even reach the course is the Masters Golf Shop.

Roughly an hour wait to get inside early in the day as golf fans are anxious to buy up anything they can find with the iconic Masters logo on it.

That merchandise is only available at the tournament during Masters Week. So most patrons are not only shopping for themselves.

“We did a lot of damage in the shop, yes we did. That took us a little time but we managed it. Just to get it done. We have a lot of people not from Augusta that we have to send it off too,” Steve and Debbie Merzlak said.

The most popular item this year the Masters garden gnome, which gets restocked every morning and is sold out shortly after the gates open.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.