Ribbon cutting held for Chip grant rehab project(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A grant from the state of Georgia is at work in Garden City.

The Garden City Housing team cut the ribbon on the first two homes they’ve been able to rehab thanks to a Community Home Investment Program or CHIP grant.

That program is federally-funded, but offered through the state of Georgia to provide safe, decent, and affordable housing.

Both the Housing team and the homeowners getting the repairs call the money a blessing.

“Tell you about the blessing God’s given me? All day long. I’m grateful, honestly, I am. I can’t ask for no more than this. But my high power comes from God first, and to the Garden City Team,” Angela Jivens said.

“Oh my gosh! It was such a blessing from God, actually, because we knew that we wanted to do the repairs. We knew we wanted to do the rehab. We just didn’t have the funds. And so when we were granted or awarded this opportunity, we hit the ground running,” Monalisa Monroe said.

6 homes total will be revamped thanks to the funds.

