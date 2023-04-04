Sky Cams
Rory McIlroy discusses Tiger, LIV rivalry and more

By Steve Byerly
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 9:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rory McIlroy, perhaps the most vocal critic of the LIV Tour, discussed the dynamic between the LIV and PGA players at the Masters.

The rivalry between the PGA and LIV is a hot topic among folks at Augusta National this week, with six LIV players participating in the Masters.

“It’s a very nuanced situation, and there’s different dynamics,” McIlroy said at a news conference Tuesday morning.

“It’s not as if I don’t see some of these guys” out and about, he said.

“It’s OK to get along with Brooks and D.J. and maybe not get along with some other guys,” he said.

But he said the Masters transcends any tension over the rivalry.

“This tournament is way bigger than that,” he said.

He also discussed changes to the 13th hole at Augusta National.

“More than anything else it’s just fun,” he said.

“The second shot is much more challenging than it used to be,” he said. “Because it has to be thought through, “It certainly puts the choice back in your mind

He said as a golfer, he learns at least as much from his mistakes as from his successes.

“Not every experience is going to be a good experience,” he said. “I think that would be a pretty boring life.”

Caption

He continued: “You have to learn from some of those experiences and some of that scar tissue.”

With that said, “I’m feeling sort of relaxed as I ever am’ when he comes to Augusta National.

“Good experience, bad experience, it all adds up at the end of the day,” he said. “You probably learn a little more from the bad experiences.”

McIlroy said Tiger Woods “looks good” out there in the practice rounds this week.

“If he didn’t have to walk up these hills ... I’d say he’d be one of the favorites,” he said.

“He’s got all the aspects of the game that he needs. ... The question is just the toll that it takes on his body.”

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

