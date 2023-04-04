Sky Cams
Savannah leaders react to 700 people experiencing homelessness in Chatham Co.

By Flynn Snyder
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A snapshot of homelessness in Chatham County.

This week the Chatham Savannah Authority for the Homeless’ releasing the Point in Time count finding 441 people in shelters and 271 unsheltered people.

Executive Director Jennifer Dulong says many of both the sheltered and unsheltered people did not report being chronically homeless.

“A lot of the people, even the unsheltered community members right now living in homeless in Chatham, Savannah, and places not meant for human habitation that this might one of the first occurrences of homelessness, or this is just an episode of homelessness,” Jennifer Dulong said.

That’s a key finding says Dulong to help officials tailor programs to fit the needs of those don’t report being chronically homeless.

“Individuals that are considered or defined as chronically homeless often times can get access to programs and services a little bit faster because there are programs and services available,” Dulong said.

Union Mission is one shelter providing those services.

Leaders there say the count is crucial.

“It tells us about the individuals that are out there, and what the needs are. The majority of the issue that we see is on the mental health side,” Michael Traynor said.

Homelessness has plagued the City of Savannah says Mayor Van Johnson who highlighted affordable housing initiatives and street outreach teams to address the problem.

“The City of Savannah, under this administration has placed historic funding of creating opportunities to be able to address the issue of homelessness in the community,” Savannah Mayor Van Johnson said.

Still Dulong cautions there isn’t a one size fits all solution but is optimistic in the area’s ability to curb homelessness.

“There are different supports needed for different homeless situations and circumstances. The type of investment that both the City of Savannah has put into homelessness as well as Chatham County, we can do this.”

The numbers this year are up from years past.

Dulong says that’s due to improved methodology and an app that allowed teams to survey more people.

Another key finding from the report: Men outnumbered women in both the sheltered and unsheltered categories by more than 2 to 1.

