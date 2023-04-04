Sky Cams
Savannah Police seek public’s help identifying man who broke into multiple cars(WTOC)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Police are looking to identify a man who broke into multiple vehicles overnight at a Selma Street apartment complex.

The man was seen on surveillance video during the incidents.

He is described as a tall, slender man, who is estimated to be about 6-feet-tall and 170 lbs.

He was dressed in dark jeans and a dark colored NBA hooded sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on either suspect should contact detectives at 912-651-6903 or CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through a CrimeStoppers online tip portal at https://www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=757.

Tipsters may qualify for a reward of up to $2,500, depending on the severity of the crime.

