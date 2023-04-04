St. Andrew’s School hosts 38th annual Scottish Games
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Andrew’s School hosts its 38th annual Scottish Games Tuesday.
The games honor the school’s traditional Scottish heritage, children are placed into one of six Scottish clans upon enrolling in St. Andrew’s School.
The students, faculty, and staff enjoy the time-honored tradition of participating in the school’s annual Scottish Games.
