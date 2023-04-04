Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

St. Andrew’s School hosts 38th annual Scottish Games

By Andrew Gorton
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - St. Andrew’s School hosts its 38th annual Scottish Games Tuesday.

The games honor the school’s traditional Scottish heritage, children are placed into one of six Scottish clans upon enrolling in St. Andrew’s School.

The students, faculty, and staff enjoy the time-honored tradition of participating in the school’s annual Scottish Games.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

14 people injured in early morning crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.
Max Smith
Waiting for Help: Woman files lawsuit against Wayne Co. EMS after they never show up
I-16
I-16 Eastbound closed just before Dean Forest Road
A Delta Air Lines Airbus A321, like the one shown in this file photo, came to an emergency stop...
Delta flight aborts takeoff as another aircraft crosses runway
Savannah Police investigating death at home on Jamestowne Road

Latest News

Day 2 of Masters week underway
Day 2 of Masters week underway
Plant Riverside District hosting Easter brunch
Plant Riverside District hosting Easter brunch
Toddler Tuesdays with Oatland Island Wildlife Center
Toddler Tuesdays with Oatland Island Wildlife Center
Mary’s Place upcoming events Sexual Assault Awareness Month
Mary’s Place upcoming events Sexual Assault Awareness Month