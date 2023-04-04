Tiger Woods returns for 25th Masters appearance

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Day 2 of Masters week at the Augusta National Golf Club and golfers are getting in their practice swings and putts.

That includes 5-time Masters champion Tiger Woods.

Tiger’s 5 Masters Championships ties him with Jack Nickalus for the most all-time and he trails Nicklaus’ 18 all-time Major Championships by just three with 15.

Last year, Woods recorded a score of 13-over-par and finished 47th.

The worst score of his professional career at Augusta but at this point in his career and all he’s been through.

It is all about appreciation not the leaderboard in his 25th appearance at Augusta National.

“It means so much to me in my heart to be able to come here and play this golf course. Just appreciate the memories that I’ve had here whether it’s in competition or the practice rounds, or the stories. So much of my life has been here at Augusta National. I am so excited to be back here, compete, and play. "

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.