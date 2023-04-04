Sky Cams
West York, Whitaker and Bull St. shut down following construction

By Tyler Manion
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As construction at the federal courthouse continues, the need to bring in large equipment is forcing this road in the area to close for the week.

West York Street between Whitaker and Bull is shut down. Specifically, construction crews out here are now using a crane to move materials to different parts of the building and have also set up scaffolding along the wall facing the street.

This road has been narrowed throughout construction so far, but a letter to nearby businesses say it is completely closed to automobile traffic through Friday.

After that it will be reopened until the scaffolding needs to be dismantled at the end of the courthouse project as a whole.

The contracting company doing this construction says they are trying to minimize impact on local businesses and they’ve provided contact information to entrepreneurs in the area.

