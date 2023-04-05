6th annual Law Enforcement and First Responder Expo returns to Baxley

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of school students in Appling County got the chance to meet first responders face to face Wednesday at the sheriff’s office’s annual expo.

Organizers of the annual Law Enforcement and First Responder Expo call this one their biggest and best one yet.

Officers from more than a dozen local and state agencies came out to talk to students and share what they do.

The sixth annual expo lets students meet some of the people who might be sent in an emergency to help save them.

Students got to watch a simulated car crash as fire fighters worked to get someone out of the car and police questioned the driver. Sheriff Mark Melton says he hopes students know officers’ main goal is to help them in a time of crisis.

“We’re trying to build a bridge for our first responders, especially law enforcement. I believe they’ve gotten a bad rap over the last several years,” Sheriff Mark Melton said.

Students also got to see fire crews tackle a gas fire, and GBI bomb crews detonate a suspicious package.

And they’re already planning for next year’s expo.

