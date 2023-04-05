Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

6th annual Law Enforcement and First Responder Expo returns to Baxley

Law Enforcement and First Responder Expo
Law Enforcement and First Responder Expo(WTOC)
By Dal Cannady
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BAXLEY, Ga. (WTOC) - Hundreds of school students in Appling County got the chance to meet first responders face to face Wednesday at the sheriff’s office’s annual expo.

Organizers of the annual Law Enforcement and First Responder Expo call this one their biggest and best one yet.

Officers from more than a dozen local and state agencies came out to talk to students and share what they do.

The sixth annual expo lets students meet some of the people who might be sent in an emergency to help save them.

Students got to watch a simulated car crash as fire fighters worked to get someone out of the car and police questioned the driver. Sheriff Mark Melton says he hopes students know officers’ main goal is to help them in a time of crisis.

“We’re trying to build a bridge for our first responders, especially law enforcement. I believe they’ve gotten a bad rap over the last several years,” Sheriff Mark Melton said.

Students also got to see fire crews tackle a gas fire, and GBI bomb crews detonate a suspicious package.

And they’re already planning for next year’s expo.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The two girls, ages 12 and 13, were pronounced dead at the scene.
2 children killed in rollover crash, not wearing seat belts, officials say
Max Smith
Waiting for Help: Woman files lawsuit against Wayne Co. EMS after they never show up
14 people injured in early morning crash on I-95 in McIntosh Co.
I-16
I-16 Eastbound closed just before Dean Forest Road
Waters Ave
1 dead after fatal moped crash on Waters Ave

Latest News

Savannah Highlands
New park in Savannah Highlands area underway
THE News at 4:30
New park in Savannah Highlands area underway
Savannah Garden Apartment Complex
String of shootings in apartment complex concerns Savannah leaders
Jennifer Plunk
Top Teacher: Jennifer Plunk