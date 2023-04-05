87th annual Masters week continues with practice rounds

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The final day of practice rounds for the Masters Tournament is underway after a brief delay Wednesday morning.

Daily patrons getting their last look at the course until the tournament badge holders arrive Thursday.

Some of the most famous shots in Masters history were hit on the 16th hole - Tiger Woods miracle chip-in in 2005, Jack Nicklaus’ near ace during his Sunday charge in 1986.

But on days like Wednesday, the most memorable shots there aren’t from the tee box and they make more than hearts skip.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.