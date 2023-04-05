Sky Cams
April is Donate Life Month

By Kyle Jordan
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - April is National Donate Life Month, and more than 400 thousand Americans are still alive today because of someone else’s gift.

A pair of surgeons from the Medical University of South Carolina explain the importance organ donation, and the life-saving possibilities it can provide.

“We transplant about 40,000 organs a year in the United States. And while that’s a lot, it doesn’t even come close to scratching the surface of the number of organs that our patients need.”

Dr. Joe Scalea is the Surgical Director of the Kidney Transplant Program at MUSC in Charleston.

“Organ Transplantation is difficult we need to not only very quickly identify a donor where the organs are going to function and the recipient but the size the immunology behind them in order to facilitate the right match between the donor and recipient is really important, and it’s a lot of work.”

When it comes to heart transplants, Dr. Arman Kilic says the need is great, but so is the outcome for so many.

“It’s estimated that there’s about a quarter million or 250,000 Americans that could use a heart transplant because they’re in really bad heart failure. We only do about 3500 to 4000 heart transplants. So that gives you a sense, in terms of the mismatch of supply and demand for you know, donor organs for heart transplant. And when we do heart transplants, the outcomes now are phenomenal. 20 year plus survival is becoming a norm. And we can get very good very long term survival and quality of life for these patients. And it’s an immediate effect,” said Surgical Director of MUSC Heart Failure and Heart Transplant Program Dr. Arman Kilic.

