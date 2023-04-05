Sky Cams
Arthur Beaumont: Art of the Sea exhibit on display in Savannah

By Sam Bauman
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - At the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, an exhibit on display means something very special to the son of a late artist who created the pieces of history now hanging in Savannah.

The exhibit runs through June 18. You can check it out at the Ships of the Sea Maritime Museum, Tuesday through Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Admission is free.

