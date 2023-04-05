Sky Cams
Dancing with the Savannah Stars hits the dancefloor April 20

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:49 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The 15th Annual Dancing with Savannah Stars is coming up this month.

You’ll be able to see several local members of our community showcase their talents, while also raising money for Brightside Child & Family Advocacy.

Who support children in the Chatham County foster care system. Giving us inside scoop on the big day is Jordan Sophia Alexander.

