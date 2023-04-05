Effingham Co. residents address commissioners about proposed housing development

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A packed Effingham County Commission meeting happened Tuesday night.

“Maybe we should wait and see what the impact of all those houses are before we have three big developments and ya know, all heck breaks loose,” said one of the residents.

Residents lined up to address commissioners about a large proposed housing development on Midland Road. Two developments have already been approved nearby.

The plan on Midland Road is 549 units on 288 acres of land. People say the roads can’t handle the traffic now.

“We’re getting highly densified developments in the county; our road system cannot handle this. Traffic is horrible up here; it takes us hours to commute back and forth to work,” said John Boston who opposes the development.

Despite the Effingham Planning Board recommending denying the Midland development, commissioners planned to vote yes Tuesday night.

In the end, they tabled the issue until May.

