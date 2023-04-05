Final preparations underway for RBC Heritage

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - The RBC Heritage golf tournament will take over Hilton Head Island next week, but before that can happen crews are working tirelessly to get everything ready.

With Hilton Head’s biggest week of the year now just days away, preparations all around the island are in full swing.

“We have 5,000 plants that were delivered. We had Hilton Head Regional Health Care Center, their unit was delivered. We’ve got Palmetto Electric working with Hargray. We’ve got concessions being built, we’ve got fences going on. So, there’s a lot happening but it’s exciting. It’s a true team effort and a great time of year,” RBC Heritage Tournament Director Steve Wilmot said.

Wilmot said there’s an electric atmosphere around this week, with much of the buzz around the amount of top players on their way.

“Our field is as strong as some majors. I mean we’ve got a major field. We have 23 of the top 25 in the world right now, 28 of the 30, 44 of 50... I can go on and on,” he said.

WTOC’s coverage of the RBC Heritage is just getting started. Next week, we’ll have everything you need to know from local business impact to who’s leading come Sunday.

