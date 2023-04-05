Foggy morning, warm afternoon ahead!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday starts out warm and muggy for this time of the year with temperatures in the mid 60s at daybreak.

Patchy fog is likely during our Wednesday morning commute. Give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you are going! pic.twitter.com/1klVMEiGCL — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 5, 2023

Patchy dense fog is likely during our morning commute, give yourself a few extra minutes to get where you are going! We’ll warm to about 80 degrees by lunchtime with highs in the mid 80s and gusts near 20 miles per hour. The evening will be comfortable with temperatures still in the 70s after sunset.

Warm weather continues on Thursday with temperatures in the mid 60s in the morning. Our stretch of 80 continues on Thursday with even some upper 80s possible during the afternoon. We’ll see increasing cloud cover on Thursday but rain is not in the forecast.

Our rain chances go up Friday into the weekend. High temperatures remain above average, with highs in the lower 80s. There is a chance for showers, mainly north of I-16 Friday afternoon.

This weekend will be cooler and damp. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s on Saturday and for Easter Sunday. Rain builds in Saturday morning and lingers into Sunday as well. Have a backup plan for any Easter egg hunts. Rain should taper off Sunday afternoon. Highs will return to the low to mid 70s on Monday with a slight chance of rain.

Stay tuned as we update these rain chances during the week

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

