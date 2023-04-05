Golf Shop sees busy lines for Masters merch

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday marks day 3 of Masters Week.

Players are getting ready for the biggest golf tournament of the year at Augusta National Golf Club.

A trip to the prestigious course guarantees a memorable experience and patrons want that memory to last with buying merchandise from the Golf Shop.

You can only get these items if you attend Masters Week.

Throughout the day, there’s a constant stream of people going in and out of the Golf Shop. Everyone has their own strategy to shopping in the big crowd now, you have to remember you can’t bring your phone inside, so people who are shopping for others have to go in with a game plan.

Sometimes, that includes a paper list.

WTOC talked to one patron who has been coming here for about thirty years and she says she always finds something maybe even too many things at the golf store to take home.

“All the new hats, my sisters love the vintage hats. However, I love all the new trucker hats. Back when I was coming here when I was in high school, the material was a lot different,” Keri Welis said.

“Oh yeah, I spent $1700 in about 20 minutes.”

$1700 in 20 minutes that store is doing some serious business.

There are some hot ticket items this year like a crewneck sweatshirt with the printed logo on front that comes in green and yellow.

Again, you can only buy Masters merch at the tournament which is what patrons say makes it so special.

And it’s certainly what keeps the Golf Shop such a bustling place.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.