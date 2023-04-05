Hardeeville man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman before leaving her on Alligator Alley

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - A Hardeeville, S.C. man has been charged with kidnapping and criminal sexual conduct.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), 44-year-old John Steven Reynovel Metzler is accused of kidnapping a woman, sexually assaulting her and then abandoning her naked on Alligator Alley in Jasper County, S.C.

According to the police report, Metzler met a woman on March 15. The victim agreed to ride with him to another gathering that night in Georgia. The police report says Metzler took the woman’s cell phone before driving to a rural part of Jasper County, S.C.

Metzler is then accused of sexually assaulting and strangling the victim multiple times. Police say the victim tried to escape but was unsuccessful.

Eventually, the victim was let out of the U-Haul van on Alligator Alley. The victim was found completely naked and had multiple wounds consistent with the assault allegations described, according to the police report.

Police say the victim identified Metzler in a photographic line-up. Metzler was booked into the Jasper County Detention Center. The case will be prosecuted by the 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office.

