‘I’m playing a little bit better:’ Brian Harman competing in 5th Masters Tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah’s Brian Harman is among the 88 players who have completed preparation for the 88th Masters Tournament.

He arrived in Augusta as comfortable as he has ben in five appearances happy to be here and hoping for his best showing yet.

It is increasingly familiar. But never routine.

“It’s a fantastic place. It’s cool, it’s just a lot of work to get done. They change this place so much every year, it’s hard to get it all in a few days,” Brian Harman said.

Brian Harman is competing in his fifth Masters Tournament this week his third in a row since becoming a consistent member of the top 50 in the Official World Golf Rankings.

That’s how he qualified this year and he says he is starting to play up to that standard again after a slow start to his season.

“I’m playing a little bit better, played well at the Match Play, had a good week off and did a lot of prep. I’m just trying to get my game in a good enough place. I know I can play well enough here to have a chance here, so the focus has just been trying to peak this week.

Having grown up just a couple of hours from Augusta, the Masters was always the tournament on Harman’s mind when he dreamed of winning a big event.

And at 36, with 10 years experience on the PGA Tour, it is now the one he looks forward to the most.

“I think all of us are that way. The Masters is such a special golf tournament. It’s always great to be back.”

And even better when he’s here while back on form.

“I’m just worried about resting up and being ready to go and then it’s just about executing. If I go out and execute, then I might have a chance. I’m just trying to get into the right frame of mind to be ready for that.”

