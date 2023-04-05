Masters Housing Bureau connecting homeowners with renters for tournament

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Thousands of patrons descend upon Augusta for The Masters each year and economic leaders in the town say there’s always high demand for places to stay.

The solution to this problem? Many locals often leave town so visitors can use their homes.

Natalie Butler is the director of the Masters Housing Bureau. It’s part of the Augusta Metro Chamber of Commerce and helps connect homeowners with renters including both golfers and patrons. Butler says hotels in the area book up fast.

“The hotels get slam packed full. We have renter clientele that want like the houses, they prefer more of the privacy, which is why we offer not just in Augusta, but neighboring cities like North Augusta and even Aiken,” Natalie Butler said.

The program is bigger than it’s ever been before there are more than 800 homes listed on the bureau’s website for this year full of homeowners hoping to cash in on Masters week. Like Tom Clark, who’s been renting out his home for five years.

“The financial benefit is one thing, but providing a nice place for folks to come stay and visit our city that’s something we like to do,” Renting out his Home Tom Clark said.

Butler says many locals get out of town for the week to avoid the crowds but Clark stays nearby to help volunteer at the tournament.

“We stay with my sister-in-law all the way out in Thompson. We make the commute every day to work in the red carpet tent. It’s a joy to be here during Masters week.”

Butler says so far, the bureau has helped book more than 300 homes for the week. They take an 8 percent commission, and the rest of the payment goes directly to the homeowner.

The Masters Housing Bureau is the only housing agency officially sanctioned by Augusta National.

And if you still don’t have a place to stay, Butler says they’re still booking houses for the weekend this week.

