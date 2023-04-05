New park in Savannah Highlands area underway

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - People living in the Savannah Highlands area are looking forward to a new park.

City leaders explained their plans for the new recreational project. The first phase costs the city 1.2 million.

“If you take a look, it doesn’t look like much now but in just a few months this area here at the Highlands will be a park with a half mile walking trail, lighting and greenery. This is just step one in a multiphase recreational project for this area.”

City leaders and Highlands residents applauded the project that’s been in the design phase since January 2022.

Construction began early this year. Head of infrastructure and assistant city manager Heath Lloyd says there will be several phases to come on the 30 acres of land, including more trails and a baseball field.

While residents are happy about the park, they voiced concerns about traffic backups Benton Boulevard. City leaders say they are working to make the area a better place to live.

“I think the message here is this is but one investment and there will be many, many more in the future. To the highlands community, we say give us trust, we say thank you and we appreciate the patience that allows us to do these projects,” Assistant City Manager Heath Lloyd said.

“It’s not clear when the entire project will be finished but the walking trail is expected to be open in June.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.