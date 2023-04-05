Proposed change could put Pine Island on St. Helena in jeopardy

BEAUFORT, S.C. (WTOC) - An adjusted proposal will be presented to the Community Services and Land Use Committee this Monday and if approved there will be put in front of County Council that night for a first reading.

“I think that either way, no matter what happens Monday the county will be going to court.”

Thousands of people on Saint Helena have signed petitions against the potential change that could allow development in the area. One group leader telling me they’ll fight a decision against them as hard as possible.

“We’ll go as far as the Supreme Court if they allow us to do,” Dr. Marie Gibbs said.

On the other side are potential developers, who Greenway believes will sue the county if their plans are thwarted.

“If anyone submits for any type of golf course facility inside the CPO if this amendment gets adopted of course the staff would then turn that down.”

He says if the compromise to this protection document is in fact adopted, developers would still have options... just not a resort, gated community or golf course.

“The developer still has the right under the current zoning to place 168 homes out there.”

The people I spoke with don’t want anything built and say it’s about protecting the one thing passed down from their ancestors, who were freed slaves.

“Us being Gullah Geechee people this was the only thing our family had to leave us was land, it’s all we had.”

Dr. Gibbs gives tours at the Penn Center, a museum showcasing one of the first educational facilities for freed slaves in the country.

It’s a national historic landmark that she feels represents the importance of the area perfectly, saying if anything were to be built on Gullah land, it should be for the people that have been here for generations.

“You can’t just destroy our lives which we’ve had forever.”

The center’s director saying they’ll do anything to make sure the land stays protected.

“That’s the way I see it, as a battle and it’s a do or die battle,” Bernie L Wright said.

