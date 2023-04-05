Report details errors in response to active shooter hoax at Savannah High School

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A report is bringing to light what went right and what didn’t in response to an active school shooter hoax at Savannah High School last year.

“By all accounts, the initial response reflected the professionalism, bravery, and active shooter training area law enforcement personnel received.”

While the National Policing Institute’s (NPI) after-action review applauds law enforcement for their quick response, it’s how the active shooter situation was handled when they got there that raises concern. The biggest problem was several communication barriers between police, Savannah High staff and parents.

While that call turned out to be fake, the response was very real and came with some confusion. The after-action review by the National Policing Institute says some law enforcement were blocking the entrances and exits.

One of the communication problems was all 30 law enforcement agencies weren’t able to communicate with each other.

“There was no common inter-agency radio communications channel, even though the ability to patch channels was available. According to participants, at no time was an interagency radio patch asked for or utilized.,” the report reads.

The report also details concerns WTOC also heard from parents, not having accurate information quickly enough.

“While officers responded misinformation spread rapidly online. 20 Students and parents expressed fear and were impacted by social media information.”

The report gave a recommendation that saying, “school personnel should prepare scripts before an incident occurs and use them as a template during an incident. This may help improve the speed with which school staff deliver accurate messages and updates. Managing the dissemination of timely and accurate information on social media and other informational outlets is essential to curbing rumors and stopping false narratives.”

Alderwoman for that district Linda Wilder-Bryan says the school district should have made accurate information available quickly on social media.

“They realize that that was an unfortunate piece of the puzzle that was missing and I’m confident that that has been eliminated,” Wilder-Bryan said.

School staff also had a break down in communication with law enforcement. The reports says, “some school officials attempted to direct law enforcement operations and others allowed school staff and students back into the school before it was thoroughly searched and determined to be safe.”

It also highlights confusion with reunification process for students and teachers. Not only did the location change but officers couldn’t help school staff or give information.

The location of the police command post also changed.

“Although incident command1 was quickly established, it was re-established as command-level law enforcement and public safety personnel arrived on the scene. Once re-established, the command post was relocated to an unsafe and heavily trafficked area, and some command personnel were left to assume operational roles...Although a command post and unified command were initially established, it needed to be made clear who was in command. Additionally, some command personnel left the command post to assume operational roles making it challenging to develop and maintain a unified strategy.”

In order to compile report, the NPI held focus groups with police and district staff. They commended our local officials for participating with hopes of improving efforts if a situation like this was to happen again.

We did reach out to the school district to answer some of our questions about the report and did not hear back by the date of publication.

