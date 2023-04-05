Savannah Chatham School District responds to After-Action review on shooting hoax at Savannah High

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Chatham School District responding to the After-Action review on the shooting hoax at Savannah High.

Despite the After-Action Review specifically noting the release of the official information was not timely.

The school district continues to maintain their belief that there is likely no way for the school district to control the dissemination of misinformation on social media.

“Unfortunately, what we know in the current climate of available technology, no matter how quickly accurate information is released, we will never be able to get messaging out in advance of a student or staff member with a cellphone posting on social media.”

The review also details how the district could improve their communication speed by having prepared scripts before an incident occurs and using them as a template during an incident. However, the district says quote

“While a prepared “general” script has its benefits – the lack of information that it poses can also create many challenges.”

The District seeks to balance this approach in any situation and strives to share as much factual information as possible to limit rumor.

