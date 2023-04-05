String of shootings in apartment complex concerns Savannah leaders

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Savannah Police on the Eastside have responded to four separate shootings in Savannah Gardens apartments since the beginning of March.

City leaders are concerned about the increase in violence in that area especially among teens.

Savannah Police are investigating the shooting that injured a 16-year-old boy at Gwinnett and Wyoming around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

This happened at the Savannah Garden Apartment Complex just two blocks away from Savannah High School.

The teen was taken to the hospital. No one has been arrested for the shooting.

“It really is often times person to person or domestic foolishness.”

The first shooting in Savannah Gardens on Pennsylvania Avenue happened on March 1 when a teen was shot just blocks away from his school, Savannah High. There was a shooting three days later, then another a little more than a week after that on March 10th.

Fast forward to now another teen being taken to the hospital after being shot.

Alderwoman for the district Linda Wilder-Bryan was at the scene and says as far as the victims.

“None of them were residents here and it can happen anywhere. I’m just disappointed that it continues to happen here,” Alderwoman Linda- Wilder-Bryan said.

Police Chief Lenny Gunther believes two people were responsible for the latest shooting. Mayor Van Johnson believes there are more pieces to this puzzle.

“There are obviously connections there. These are not random shootings. These are people who know each other, who have involvement with each other,” Mayor Van Johnson said.

He says there were police patrolling the area when the shooting happened. That said, he feels they need the community’s help.

“We need families in our communities to help step up because the fact is, these are relational issues. These are not necessarily police issues.”

And they’re looking at ways to control a rash of stolen guns that end up being a bigger problem.

“We have to be able to find ways to stop not only the stealing of guns from lawful owners, but then also the commission of crimes using guns that are often illegal.”

