Savannah native joins Savannah music festival

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Music Festival brings in a variety of talented artists to our city.

Out of the hundreds who will be performing, one artist shares why it is so special for him to be here in Savannah.

Since Joseph Conyers was five years old, he has loved music.

“I got started right here in Savannah, my mother loved classical music she heard it as a child and wanted all her children to be a part of it,” Joseph Conyers said.

And that is how he was introduced to the piano.

But at 12 years old, he realized he wanted to do more.

“I wanted to be involved with playing with other people because with playing piano you are always by yourself. There was a woman in town, Lynne Tobin who had a huge music-educational impact and footprint here in Savannah. She was the one who got me started on the double bass.”

He says the rest was history.

”When I graduated from Country Day, I went on to the Curtis Institute of Music in Philadelphia. I was there for five years including doing 1 year of freelance work. My first full-time job was as principal bass of the Grand Rapids Symphony in Michigan. My next employment was with the Atlanta symphony and then I won my job with the Philadelphia Orchestra as assistant principal of double bass in 2010.”

But he says he always remembers the people who have helped him along the way, like Paula Swart, a teacher at Savannah Country Day School.

Swart says she feels great knowing she contributed to Conyers’s success.

“I’m just so honored. I mean anyone who has gotten to teach Joseph anything finds great joy in that because you feel like you can make a difference in someone else’s life and he gives it all back.”

Conyers says he just wants to give others the same opportunities he had.

“The gratitude that I have for a lot of Savannah, my mentors, of course, my parents but my whole community, all the support at country day, Paula Swart, and the strings program where there was music every morning whether it was church. The spirit and energy behind supporting us, I mean my family in music, I can’t thank you enough.”

When he takes the stage, he hopes his music does the talking for him.

”It’s hard to put it in words, to me, with every note, to Savannah, it’s a thank you. I think to the audience looking up to Savannah, this is one of ours who grew up down here in the Lowcountry, the coastal empire, and has gone off and taken that, it is still a part of my life so there is a little bit of Lowcountry going on all over the globe thanks to what Savannah gave to me.”

