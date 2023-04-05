SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Confidence can be contagious and building that confidence in a child by a teacher can help lead to greater things in a students life.

Meet this week’s WTOC Top Teacher Jennifer Plunk from Savannah Christian.

“I feel like kids are going to work harder for you when they know you care, I heard someone say they don’t care how much you know until they know how much you care. and I really feel that that’s true.”

Jennifer Plunk cares about her students. She teaches Algebra at Savannah Christian School in Savannah.

“When you see kid just get it, it’s the smile on their face, it’s not just that they get it, but it’s just the confidence that you see in them. and that will lead to them sticking with it, the next time that it is hard.”

“She’s like always willing to help us, We can come to her during tutoring and she always responds to emails, she responded to an email at 9 o’clock at night. So she is really good about that,” Student Caroline Von Bergen said.

Plunk believes everyone can do math but it comes down to practice, practice, practice.

“Why do we even have to to do this. I remind them think about football players, jumping rope on the sidelines or running through tires, do they actually run through tires in a football game. So why do they do it? It’s to practice certain skills or agility, Some of what we do in math is that way.”

Plunk says showing your work will pay off in the long run.

“And then we hopefully have some fun while we are learning, that’s what it’s about too. You are going to learn so much more when you are relaxed, know that you are building confidence, and you are in a safe place where you can make mistakes. 30:14 and being free to make mistakes is huge in math.”

Jennifer Plunk, this week’s WTOC Top teacher.

