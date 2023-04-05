Where are the birds at the 2023 Masters?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The grounds of Augusta National are steeped in well known tradition.

But there is still plenty of mystery surrounding The Masters that you simply can’t see through your tv screen.

Perhaps one of the most talked about however has very little to do with the course itself but instead what flies or doesn’t fly above it.

”For many this time of year turning on your TV and tuning into the Masters is all part of the tradition itself.

But of course there’s a big difference between watching on a screen and experiencing Augusta National live in person.

”When you see it on TV you can’t even tell,” Chuck Zellen said.

But when you see it for yourself there’s plenty to take in.

”TV does it no justice. I mean the hills, the beauty of the land. It’s awesome, unbelievable, surreal really,” Mike Brewer said.

”The beauty is all around you even under your feet,” Ace Lowie said.

”I really like the course, it’s really nice. My dad said the walk path right here is better than our course’s fairways.” Ace Lowie says.

While there is a lot to see here at Augusta there is one thing some struggle to find.

”The only thing that’s missing, where are those birds that keep chirping? Where are they? ”The rumor they’re talking about” Arthur Messina said.

”There are no birds. The birds are piped in right?”

Many patrons calling ‘fowl’ on the bird noises they hear at the course.

”I think they might have speakers somewhere with these bird noises on it,” Cole McDonald says.

You might see this bird a plane even a drone but.

”I did notice, when we were standing here watching Tiger and JT tee off and heard the birds, but you don’t see them. It is kind of odd,” Martyn Baker said.

But not everyone is so quick to believe.

”No they don’t pipe the bird music in, it’s actually real. There were birds on hole ten I can guarantee you that,” Todd DeBra said.

“And eventually I too even caught sight of them And honestly they’re probably always right above us but here at the Masters most people are more focused on what’s right in front of them.”

“This is a special place in America and it’s really a privilege to be here and honor this place. It means a lot to the U.S. and to the world.”So maybe all this squawking about birds can stop and people can start looking for something even more rare here at Augusta National,” Dean Mioli said.

”I’m looking for a weed. I here if I can find a weed on the ground I win a prize,” Annette Rowe said.

”There’s no squirrels I can tell you that.”

