WTOC receives award from Greenbriar Children’s Center

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A group that does so much to help children and families in Chatham County spent the day saying thank you to their supporters.

The Greenbriar Children’s Center honored several groups that helped support their cause over the last year Wednesday.

WTOC was thrilled to be honored as their Media Partner of the Year.

Our Vice President and General Manager Marsha Fogarty was on hand to accept the award.

The group’s executive director says it’s important to them to highlight those that help them help kids in need.

“We also take this time to recognize the people who helped us through the year, who supported our efforts, and the work that we do, and so it’s very meaningful to us that you believe in our work so much that you would support us in the way that you do,” Executive Director Gena Taylor said.

It’s the first time they’ve been able to hold their annual meeting in person since the pandemic.

