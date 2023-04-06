Sky Cams
2023 Walk to Cure Arthritis

By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:14 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Next weekend you have the opportunity to “Walk to Cure Arthritis.”

The organization wants you to come out and share your support to caregivers and those battling the disease.

Here to tell you everything you need to know ahead of the big day is Joyce Bustinduy, the Chairperson for the 2023 Walk to Cure Arthritis, and she’s brought along Dr. James Holtzclaw who is this years Medical Honoree for the race.

