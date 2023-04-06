Another warm day ahead! Cooler and damp this weekend

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Patchy dense fog is possible once again Thursday morning during our commute.

Temperatures will be well-above average with mid to upper 60s around as we head out the door. Our stretch of 80s continues with highs in the mid 80s likley during the afternoon. There will be a few more clouds around, but rain is once again not in the forecast for the day.

Temperatures return to the 80s again this afternoon with a few more clouds around! pic.twitter.com/jaCenPmE8r — Andrew Gorton WTOC (@AndrewGortonWx) April 6, 2023

Temperatures will still be in the 70s during the evening, making for weather if you have errands to run.

Friday also starts out dry with temperatures in the mid 60s followed by mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 80s. The morning will be dry, but rain chances increase late.

This weekend will be much cooler and damp. Highs will be near 70 Saturday but we will only be in the 60s for Easter Sunday. Rain builds in Saturday morning and lingers into Sunday as well. Have a backup plan for any Easter egg hunts. Rain should taper off Sunday afternoon. Highs will return to the low to mid 70s on Monday with a slight chance of rain.

Stay tuned as we update these rain chances during the week

Meteorologist Andrew Gorton

