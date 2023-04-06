Sky Cams
Army Forestry Conference learns about prescribed burns on Fort Stewart

PRESCRIBED BURN
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:02 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
FORT STEWART, Ga. (WTOC) - Fort Stewart is conducting prescribed burns of about 1,000 acres almost daily.

And Wednesday, a field tour was held for the Army Forestry Conference to show foresters at other installations how they conduct these burns.

They say the burns provide soldiers a safe environment to train.

It also helps conserve the long-leaf pine ecosystem.

Fort Stewart’s fire management supervisor explains why it’s known as a prescribed burn.

“Every burn here on Fort Stewart has a prescription that we write with detailed weather parameters to make sure when we strike the match that the smoke and fire is going to do what we want it to do. So essentially we’re prescribing all of the conditions before we actually light the fire to make sure - number one everyone is safe, and number two that everyone in the community is safe.”

Prescribed burn season runs from December 1st to June 30th.

