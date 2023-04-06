Chabad of Savannah holds Seder for the first night of Passover

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Wednesday night is the first night of Passover and Chabad of Savannah observed the holiday with a seder dinner.

Passover celebrates the Jewish people’s exodus from slavery in Egypt to freedom.

The seder is a ritual feast at the beginning of the multi-day holiday.

Rabbi Zalman Refson says Passover is fundamental to the Jewish religion.

“It is essential to Judaism and Jewish life because leaving Egypt, being liberated from the slavery that the Jewish people experienced for so many years was a lead up to receiving the Torah Mount Sinai which essentially began Judaism.”

Passover ends the evening of Thursday...April 13th.

