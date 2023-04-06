Chatham Co. Sheriff’s Office once again hosting annual Poker Run

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Chatham County Sheriff’s Office is hosting a community favorite event in just a few weeks - the 19th annual Poker Run.

The event will start at the sheriff’s office and will feature a motorcycle ride, as well as lunch, live music, and poker. There will also be prizes for the best hands and cash prizes for a raffle.

The event benefits the Georgia Sheriffs’ Youth Homes Foundation, which helps residential care programs for abused and neglected children.

“All the money goes to the kids. So, people in this county and every other county in the country always support things like that, you know, to make it better for those kids so they can grow up and take mine and your place when they are grown,” Chatham County Sheriff John Wilcher said.

The Poker Run will take place next Sunday, April 23.

You pay to register upon arrival at the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office on Carl Griffin Drive.

If you have any questions, you can call 912-652-7632 or 912-652-7609.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.