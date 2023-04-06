Sky Cams
Delicious food remains at low prices at The Masters

(WTOC)
By Hayley Boland
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:36 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Masters is always guaranteed to bring in a large crowd. After watching hours of golf, these patrons get hungry.

The food served at the concession stands is famous – featuring many southern staples and snacks.

This isn’t just any ice cream sandwich.

“It tasted like peaches, but it’s cold, with a really good sugar cookie,” Isabella and Elizabeth said during their first time at The Masters.

It’s a Masters PEACH Ice Cream Sandwich. Patrons said these weren’t available last year due to supply chain issues, and they’re rejoicing over their return and putting it to the taste test.

“I haven’t had a chance to taste it yet, so let’s see if this is a good one,” Augusta natives Tonya Self and Amber Toulson said. “It’s everything they said it would be!”

Patrons are pretty pleased with the prices, too.

So, just how much will a Masters classic set you back? A pimento cheese sandwich is about $1.50. It’s a small price to pay for a fan favorite.

“It’s a credit to the National that they do that. Everyone, they pay enough to get in here, but they don’t feel like they’re being ripped off in any way, it makes it very friendly and inviting,” Augusta native Marshall Bedder said.

Those low prices are consistent throughout the whole menu with most food items staying under $3.00. Everyone has their favorite.

“That egg salad is fantastic.”

“I like the barbeque sandwiches, being a North Carolina guy.”

Regardless of what you choose off the menu, you’re tasting something many never will.

“There’s probably a one in a million chance you’d get to try it. People covet coming to the Masters from everywhere, not everyone gets to come, so try it, give it a chance.”

A taste of the Masters, something patrons say adds to what makes this place so special.

