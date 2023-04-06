Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Dishing up a southern Easter meal with Sisters of the New South

By Becky Sattero
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Easter is just around the corner and many of us are hitting the grocery stores to gather the ingredients for our Easter menus.

Kenneth from Sisters of the New South shares a delicious recipe.

EASTER SQUASH

Ingredients:

10 lb Squash

1 cup Lima Bean Seasoning

1/2 Block Margarine

1 Medium Onion (Diced)

2 cups water

Directions:

Place squash in vegetable prep sink. Wash the squash by running cold water over the product.

Remove from sink. Place squash on the cutting board.

Slice squash in 1-inch pieces.

In a 10-quart pot, combine squash, water, lima bean seasoning, margarine and diced onion.

Cook on stove at low temperature until tender.

Be Careful not to overcook!!!

Pour into 1/3 size 6-inch-deep stainless-steel pan.

Cover with plastic film. Place date/time on product.

Place in vegetable holding cabinet.

Using a disposable spoon, taste product to ensure quality

Holding Time: 4 hrs

Recipe Serving Size: 4 ounces // Servings per recipe: 40

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating domestic-related shooting in 900 block of W 52nd St.
Savannah Garden Apartment Complex
String of shootings in apartment complex concerns Savannah leaders
Homelessness in Chatham County
Savannah leaders react to 700 people experiencing homelessness in Chatham Co.
John Steven Reynovel Metzler
Hardeeville man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman before leaving her on Alligator Alley
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Latest News

Dishing up a southern Easter meal with Sisters of the New South
Dishing up a southern Easter meal with Sisters of the New South
49th annual EE Foundation Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday
49th annual EE Foundation Easter Egg Hunt this Saturday
Tournament play begins at the Masters
Tournament play begins at the Masters
Savannah author releases 3rd book
Savannah author releases 3rd book