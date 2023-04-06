Dishing up a southern Easter meal with Sisters of the New South

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Easter is just around the corner and many of us are hitting the grocery stores to gather the ingredients for our Easter menus.

Kenneth from Sisters of the New South shares a delicious recipe.

EASTER SQUASH

Ingredients:

10 lb Squash

1 cup Lima Bean Seasoning

1/2 Block Margarine

1 Medium Onion (Diced)

2 cups water

Directions:

Place squash in vegetable prep sink. Wash the squash by running cold water over the product.

Remove from sink. Place squash on the cutting board.

Slice squash in 1-inch pieces.

In a 10-quart pot, combine squash, water, lima bean seasoning, margarine and diced onion.

Cook on stove at low temperature until tender.

Be Careful not to overcook!!!

Pour into 1/3 size 6-inch-deep stainless-steel pan.

Cover with plastic film. Place date/time on product.

Place in vegetable holding cabinet.

Using a disposable spoon, taste product to ensure quality

Holding Time: 4 hrs

Recipe Serving Size: 4 ounces // Servings per recipe: 40

