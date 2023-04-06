Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office searches for runaway juvenile

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a runaway juvenile who was last seen on Sunday.

According to authorities, Jarrett Johnson, 15, was last seen on April 2 at 582 Lane Road in Statesboro.

Johnson is described to be five feet, four inches, and weighing around 115 pounds, officials say. He has a tattoo of a cross between his thumb and index finger on his left hand.

If you have any information about Johnson, please contact the Emanuel County Sheriff’s Office at 478-237-3928.

