Federal courthouse project impacting businesses

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - More work is being done on the federal courthouse project Thursday morning.

Which means West York, Whittaker, and Bull streets in downtown Savannah are still closed. They’ve been this way since Monday.

A lot of the business owners down here have been continually frustrated by the courthouse construction project. And now, they have concerns about safety, as well.

According to Michael Higgins, the owner of Wright Square Bistro, construction crews brought in a crane on Sunday.

He immediately had concerns about safety so, he says he contacted the City of Savannah.

He says that’s when they decided to put in scaffolding on the sidewalk as overhead pedestrian protection.

Higgins is questioning why the scaffolding, however, was only put up outside of his business, and not the others in the construction area.

“The frustration is, if it is a hazard, there should be scaffolding to protect the entire block. If it’s not a hazard, then why interrupt the traffic flow in front of our business,” asked Higgins.

Higgins is concerned about the scaffolding and the construction in general deterring people from eating at his restaurant over Easter weekend, which he says is a big weekend.

I did reach out to the City of Savannah to see when the street will reopen and when the scaffolding will come down.

They said they’re not in control of it because this is a federal project- not a city one.

Higgins says he was originally told the street would reopen by Friday at the latest, but is now hearing that it won’t be until Saturday.

WTOC did reach out to the City of Savannah Wednesday, and they said that because it’s a federal project, they don’t have control over when the streets will reopen.

Higgins is frustrated, he says, because he doesn’t know how it’ll affect his business on Easter weekend, which is usually a big one for his business.

“It’s a time for families. It’s a time for people to dine out. It’s a time when people want to share meals with families. We’ve received multiple requests for reservations, and if there is scaffolding in front of our building, do people really want to eat here? I don’t know.”

Higgins has been putting his outdoor tables and chairs out under the scaffolding, but he says it’s not the most pleasant dining experience for customers because, every time the crane picks something up, as a safety precaution, pedestrian traffic is stopped and a whistle is continuously blown.

He says that in the future, he would like to see a monthly meeting between everyone involved. That’s business owners, the City of Savannah, and the contractor, to make sure everyone is communicating clearly.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.