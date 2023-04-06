Gulfstream announces plans to expand, more jobs coming to Chatham Co.
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Gulfstream Aerospace announced 1,600 new jobs are coming to Chatham County.
The corporation said this comes as they plan to expand in the area. The $150 million projects include the construction of a new Gulfstream customer support service center and the expansion of Gulfstream’s manufacturing facility.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
