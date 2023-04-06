Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Gulfstream announces plans to expand, more jobs coming to Chatham Co.

Gulfstream Aerospace logo.
Gulfstream Aerospace logo.(AP)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Gulfstream Aerospace announced 1,600 new jobs are coming to Chatham County.

The corporation said this comes as they plan to expand in the area. The $150 million projects include the construction of a new Gulfstream customer support service center and the expansion of Gulfstream’s manufacturing facility.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating domestic-related shooting in 900 block of W 52nd St.
Savannah Garden Apartment Complex
String of shootings in apartment complex concerns Savannah leaders
Homelessness in Chatham County
Savannah leaders react to 700 people experiencing homelessness in Chatham Co.
Hardeeville man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman before leaving her on Alligator Alley
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Latest News

THE News at 7
Screven County’s 72nd Livestock Festival starts this weekend
Screven County’s 72nd Livestock Festival starts this weekend
Origin Coffee Bar
The Origin story
Landon Gehrke poses with wood duck boxes
Springfield 12-year-old turns passion for ducks into booming business