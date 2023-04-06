Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Here’s who’s playing in the 2023 Masters Tournament

By Staff
Published: Apr. 2, 2023 at 12:57 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
MORE: Complete Masters coverage from News 12

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are 104 invitees and a starting field of 88 players for the 2023 Masters Tournament.

There are 16 first-time players, consisting of seven amateurs and nine professionals.

On the first two days of play, each amateur is paired in a group with a Masters champion.

In addition, 22 honorary non-participating Invitees are expected in attendance.

Here’s a look at who’s playing. Click on the link for their bio and stats.

Masters 2023 competitors

Copyright 2023 WRDW/WAGT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Homelessness in Chatham County
Savannah leaders react to 700 people experiencing homelessness in Chatham Co.
Savannah Police investigating domestic-related shooting in 900 block of W 52nd St.
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco
Savannah Garden Apartment Complex
String of shootings in apartment complex concerns Savannah leaders
Hardeeville man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman before leaving her on Alligator Alley

Latest News

Spectator Guide vital tool for Masters patrons
Tournament play begins at the Masters
Tournament play begins at the Masters
Tournament play begins at the Masters
Tournament play begins at the Masters
2023 RBC Heritage
Final preparations underway for RBC Heritage