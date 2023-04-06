Hwy. 204 on-ramp at Veterans Pkwy. closed due to crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Highway 204 on-ramp to Veterans Parkway is closed due to a crash, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Police say a semitruck rolled over. They say injuries are minor, but there is damage to the concrete guardrail.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route. There is no timeline for when the road will be open again.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.