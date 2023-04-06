Sky Cams
Hwy. 204 on-ramp at Veterans Pkwy. closed due to crash

The Highway 204 on-ramp to Veterans Parkway is closed due to a crash, according to the Chatham...
The Highway 204 on-ramp to Veterans Parkway is closed due to a crash, according to the Chatham County Police Department.
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 10:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Highway 204 on-ramp to Veterans Parkway is closed due to a crash, according to the Chatham County Police Department.

Police say a semitruck rolled over. They say injuries are minor, but there is damage to the concrete guardrail.

Police are asking drivers to seek an alternate route. There is no timeline for when the road will be open again.

