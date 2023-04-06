Opening day sets attendance, sales records for Main Street Farmers Market

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - A Spring and Summer tradition returned Saturday in Statesboro. The Main Street Farmers Market connects small farmers and others with thousands of potential customers.

The market opened to huge crowds. Now managers want to keep that going throughout the season.

Saturday morning kicked off the 2023 season. The Main Street Farmers Market gives local businesses - from produce farmers to ranchers and others a place to sell.

“I would say this was our record market of all time. We had 53 vendors in attendance. We had almost 2,400 guests who showed up,” Market Manager Willow Farmer said.

According to the Statesboro Convention & Visitors Bureau, nearly 2,400 people attended the farmers market on Saturday. That number plus the opening day sales surpassed any other day in the market’s history.

Vendors reported sales of $35,604.07 for Saturday which is up $10,000 from 2022.

This marks the second full season in the new indoor venue. Farmer says the vendors fared well, doing roughly $36,000 in business collectively. That averages about $15 per visitor.

They hope with more vendors, additional access from the new boardwalk, and weekly programs they can keep attendance steady and avoid ebbs and flows in the season.

“Students, local residents, people coming to visit...and finding ways to offer something for everybody,” Farmer said.

She says produce farmers made up nearly half the vendors and that contributed to the turnout and the volume of business.

The market continues every Saturday at 9 a.m. at the venue behind the Statesboro Welcome Center.

