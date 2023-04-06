Making cocktails with Sorry Charlie’s
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar joined Afternoon Break to make some cocktails.
Charlie Don’t Surf
1.5 ounces Cruzan Coconut Rum
1.5 ounces Giffard Coconut Syrup
1 ounce Amaro Nonino
1 ounce pineapple juice
- Combine all ingredients in the shaker. Shake with ice and pour over crushed ice. Top with shaved coconut
Black Manhattan
2 ounces Woodford Reserve
1 ounce Amaro Montenegro
2 dashes Angostura bitters
2 dashes orange bitters
- Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass and stir with ice until diluted and chilled. Pour into coupe glass and garnish with a cherry.
Watermelon Faux-Hito
3 cubes of watermelon
.75 ounces of lime juice
.75 ounces of simple syrup
Club soda
Mint sprig
- Muddle the mint and watermelon in a mixing glass and pour in the simple syrup and lime juice. Shake all with ice and pour all into a tall glass and top with club soda. Garnish with watermelon and mint.
