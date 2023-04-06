Making cocktails with Sorry Charlie’s

Sky Cams
By Becky Sattero
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Sorry Charlie’s Oyster Bar joined Afternoon Break to make some cocktails.

Charlie Don’t Surf

1.5 ounces Cruzan Coconut Rum

1.5 ounces Giffard Coconut Syrup

1 ounce Amaro Nonino

1 ounce pineapple juice

  • Combine all ingredients in the shaker. Shake with ice and pour over crushed ice. Top with shaved coconut

Black Manhattan

2 ounces Woodford Reserve

1 ounce Amaro Montenegro

2 dashes Angostura bitters

2 dashes orange bitters

  • Combine all ingredients into a mixing glass and stir with ice until diluted and chilled. Pour into coupe glass and garnish with a cherry.

Watermelon Faux-Hito

3 cubes of watermelon

.75 ounces of lime juice

.75 ounces of simple syrup

Club soda

Mint sprig

  • Muddle the mint and watermelon in a mixing glass and pour in the simple syrup and lime juice. Shake all with ice and pour all into a tall glass and top with club soda. Garnish with watermelon and mint.

