Man arrested for 2019 rape case on Whitemarsh Island

CHATHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A man has been arrested in connection with a 2019 rape case at a Whitemarsh Island apartment complex.

Kasey Levi Lyons Dyak, 31, was arrested on April 5 in Clay County, Florida. He is charged with first degree burglary, false imprisonment, rape and aggravated sodomy. Dyak is charged in connection with an attack that happened on June 1, 2019, at the Colonial Grand apartment complex on Whitemarsh Island.

Police say the victim was asleep in her apartment when she awoke to a stranger, who had broken into her residence, sexually assaulting her.

Police say recent developments in evidence led to Dyak’s arrest.

He will be extradited to Georgia and transported to the Chatham County Detention Center.

The Chatham County Police Department is working with other law enforcement agencies to see if Dyak may be tied to any other cases. Anyone with information that may be useful in the investigation is asked to contact detectives at 912- 651- 4717.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through the Chatham County Police Department app, or the Department’s online tip form found here: https://police.chathamcountyga.gov/Tips . You can also call CrimeStoppers at 912-234-2020.

