Patrons offer words of ‘advice’ for professional golfers as The Masters begins

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - As the pros teed off at Augusta National, some patrons offered some tips for the pros as they get ready for one of the biggest tournaments of their careers.

Most of the patrons at The Masters know a thing or two about the tournament.

“Huge golf fans, huge,” Dean Mioli said.

“We watch this every year,” Andrew Morse said.

And a fair share has hit the links themselves over the years.

“I don’t know if I’d define myself as a golfer, but I play a little bit, yes sir,” Scott Hunter said.

So, it would only make sense that they might have a little advice to pass along.

“Give those guys advice? No, I can’t,” Morse said.

Well, I guess not everyone felt qualified for that role.

“Absolutely not. I’m the wrong person to ask for that, they know what they’re doing,” Hunter said.

But eventually I found a few patrons willing to pass on their wisdom.

“If they want to learn how to roll the rock talk to me,” Conor Keefe said.

While some advice was concise.

“Don’t try to crush it.”

“Hit ‘em straight.”

“Stay dry.”

Others focused on the long game.

“I would say don’t duck hook it because I was just standing on the line there thinking, ‘if one of these guys duck hooks it, I may not get home and have my dream of dying at the Masters.’ So, don’t duck hook it,” Kris Forcier said.

Some patrons are taking the insightful response.

“Stay within your game and if something bad happens to you it’s not how it happens it’s how you handle it,” Mioli said.

And some maybe looking to bend the rules a bit. “Not sure what the mulligan policy is here but breakfast balls on one and a couple reloads on the back,” Keefe said. Perhaps the best advice is the simplest.

“Have fun.”

Oh, and don’t forget, mom is watching.

“Golf is a four letter word, but don’t say any,” Annette Lowe said.

