‘People were devastated:’ Bryan Co. residents still recovering one year after tornado

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - 15 minutes is all it took to change the lives of many in north Bryan County one year ago.

From the county’s recreation center to neighborhoods miles away, an EF4 tornado leaving a trail of destruction.

Including in the Park Place subdivision where memories of that storm still linger in homeowner Stephen Wall’s mind.

“There’s a lot I don’t want to remember. Believe me, that still has a lot of - it traumatized me still a lot. Weather comes around now and believe me, I’m looking to the skies every time it looks a little nasty out here,” said Wall.

Wall and his family got a direct view of the most powerful tornado in the U.S. last year.

The damage forcing them to leave their home for nearly five months.

Several other homes were wiped off the map.

And even though crews have cleared much of the damage, contractor trucks still frequent this neighborhood as some struggle to make repairs.

“They’re either fighting with insurance or their insurance is paid and they’re fighting with mortgage companies to get the money dished out to where they can pay contractors.”

The storm damaged 50 homes and forced county leaders to file largest commissioner association insurance claim ever.

Wednesday, they reflected on the community’s support in the day’s following the storm.

“People were devastated, lost everything and they go, ‘Well, I really don’t need it, but my neighbor might need it.’ No, you need it. So, that’s the human side of it,” said Carter Infinger, the Chair of the Bryan County Board of Commissioners.

Back in Park Place, Wall says it’s still difficult to drive through and see the reminders of devastation but the signs of rebuilding give him hope.

“It’s almost like a little sense of closure. We’re starting to look like a neighborhood again. It ain’t there yet and we’re still trying to build back up.”

Another community treasure lost in the tornado was the county’s recreation complex - Hendrix Park.

This week, the county said damaged fields and courts are expected to be repaired by this summer with the gym and concessions set completion by early 2025.

