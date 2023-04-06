Sky Cams
Business Partners
Community Calendar
Top Teacher
Live Healthy
Books to Kids

Pilot killed after small plane crash in Wayne Co.

A pilot is dead after a small plane crash in Wayne County, EMA Director Donne Ray confirms.
A pilot is dead after a small plane crash in Wayne County, EMA Director Donne Ray confirms.(Wayne County Emergency Management Agency)
By WTOC Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A pilot is dead after a small plane crash in Wayne County, EMA Director Donne Ray confirms.

Wayne County Emergency Management and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say it happened just after 9 a.m. on Thursday.

The missing aircraft’s last known area was around the Manningtown, Ga. area. The plane was located just after 9:30 a.m. approximately a quarter mile from the William A. Zorn Airport.

Initial reports say the the plane, a small private aircraft, was carrying the pilot and his dog. The pilot has been identified as Dr. Howard Wasdin. Dr. Wasdin was a highly decorated Navy Seal.

Investigators say the crash site and surrounding area have been secured and will be maintained until investigators from the FAA arrive later on Thursday.

Wayne County EMA and the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office received help locating the plane from E-911 Communication Officers, Department of Natural Resources, Georgia State Patrol, Georgia Emergency Management Agency, Jesup Fire Department, Brantley County EMA and Sheriff Department, Golden Isle Ambulance Service, County Administrator Amanda Hannah and Airport Manager Mitch Sutton.

Copyright 2023 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Savannah Police investigating domestic-related shooting in 900 block of W 52nd St.
Savannah Garden Apartment Complex
String of shootings in apartment complex concerns Savannah leaders
Homelessness in Chatham County
Savannah leaders react to 700 people experiencing homelessness in Chatham Co.
John Steven Reynovel Metzler
Hardeeville man charged with kidnapping, sexually assaulting woman before leaving her on Alligator Alley
Bob Lee’s death was confirmed by Joshua Goldbard, the CEO of his current employer MobileCoin....
Bob Lee, Cash App founder, fatally stabbed in San Francisco

Latest News

Michael Damar Williams
Woman afraid after domestic assault suspect released due to delayed indictment
Gulfstream Aerospace logo.
Gulfstream announces plans to expand, more jobs coming to Chatham Co.
Kasey Levi Lyons Dyak
Man arrested for 2019 rape case on Whitemarsh Island
The Highway 204 on-ramp to Veterans Parkway is closed due to a crash, according to the Chatham...
Hwy. 204 on-ramp at Veterans Pkwy. closed due to crash